Xi Jinping says China, US should be partners not rivals

BEIJING – Xi Jinping said that the United States and China should be partners rather than rivals.

According to media reports, while addressing a state dinner held in honor of the American president in Beijing, Xi Jinping described the US president’s visit as a historic one and said that the people of both countries are remarkable.

He recalled that 55 years ago, Henry Kissinger visited China, which helped open a new chapter in bilateral relations. Xi said China could work together with the US for the greater good of the world.

The Chinese president said his meeting with the American president featured positive discussions, adding that both nations could work together to advance the development of the US and China. He noted that the leaders agreed strategic cooperation between the two countries was essential.

Xi Jinping further stated that both countries are ready to take relations in a new direction, adding that China’s rejuvenation and America’s goal of becoming “great again” can progress side by side. He also said the international community has high expectations from both nations.

He described US-China ties as the world’s most important bilateral relationship and stressed that cooperation and partnership benefit both countries, while confrontation causes harm.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said the day marked a great moment for relations between the two countries and thanked China for its warm welcome. He said ties between Washington and Beijing had strengthened over time and that discussions with Chinese officials were highly constructive.

Trump said he had a very positive and productive conversation with Xi Jinping and called it an honor to be in China. He added that US-China relations are built on historic and strong foundations, praising the Chinese people as courageous and emphasizing the importance of peaceful relations between the two countries.

The US president also invited Xi Jinping and the Chinese First Lady to visit America on September 24, saying their visit would be warmly welcomed.