Anmol Pinky Drug Network probe advances as CCD summons ex-DSP Husband

LAHORE – The investigation into drug network linked to Anmol Pinky advanced as Crime Control Department (CCD) expands its probe, and now CCD summoned her ex-DSP husband for questioning, widening the scope of the inquiry across multiple cities.

Authorities said the case is being actively pursued as part of a broader crackdown on suspected narcotics trafficking networks.

The drug bust triggered alarm in Punjab after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz demanded an urgent and detailed report from senior police officials over an alleged drug trafficking network linked to Anmol alias “Pinki,” recently arrested in Karachi on serious drug charges.

Crime Control Department CCD launched full-scale investigation and former police inspector Rana Ikram, alleged to be the husband of the main suspect, has been summoned for questioning. Officials are also considering shifting him to Lahore for further interrogation in connection with an already registered case at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, intensifying the scope of the probe.

Investigators further widened the net to include Riaz Baloch, the brother of Anmol alias Pinky, who was arrested earlier from Karachi’s Garden area. Police say he was already named in a 2022 drug smuggling case registered in Lahore, and during questioning, he allegedly revealed that his sister was also part of the wider network under investigation.

Authorities also revisited a previous drug bust in Shadab Colony, where suspects arriving in a luxury vehicle allegedly attempted to sell narcotics. One suspect was apprehended on the spot, while another fled at high speed, escaping arrest.

The case was formally registered under Section 9C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. Despite the growing allegations and expanding investigation, police officials maintain that Anmol alias “Pinky” currently has no officially recorded criminal history in Punjab, even as the probe continues to unfold across multiple cities.