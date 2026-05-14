Pakistan honours British-Pakistani entrepreneur Sarwar Khawaja with Sitara-i-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday conferred the Sitara-i-Imtiaz on British-Pakistani entrepreneur and educationist Prof Dr Sarwar Muhammad Khawaja in recognition of his services to education, entrepreneurship, technological advancement and social welfare.

The award was presented during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, attended by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet members, diplomats and representatives from the business and social sectors.

According to the citation read at the ceremony, Prof Dr Khawaja was recognised for his contributions to higher education management, skills development and efforts aimed at improving Pakistan’s socio-economic standing internationally.

Born in Lahore in 1968, Prof Dr Khawaja is the founder and chairman of London-based SK Hub and has held positions including senator in the European Economic Senate and chairman of the European Council on Global Relations.

The citation stated that he had facilitated educational and skills development programmes benefiting more than 40,000 people globally and had played a key role in securing Punjab’s first charter for an artificial intelligence university.

Speaking after receiving the award, Prof Dr Khawaja said the government’s support had enabled the establishment of Pakistan’s first AI-focused university in Lahore, to be named the University of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Sciences (UAIES).

“We are going to introduce a world-class curriculum in our AI university which will empower the youth of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the institution would help strengthen the country’s education ecosystem.

The citation also highlighted his philanthropic initiatives, including support for dialysis centres in Lahore and Kasur, free education programmes for students in Punjab and skills development schemes for women entrepreneurs.

It further noted his role in promoting Pakistan internationally through collaborations in education and fashion, including facilitating the planned launch of the JCA-London Fashion Academy in Pakistan in partnership with renowned designer Jimmy Choo.

Prof Dr Khawaja is an alumnus of Harvard University, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Buckinghamshire New University and City, University of London.