US returns stolen artifacts worth $23 million to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States has returned more than 450 historical and cultural artifacts to Pakistan, in a move that highlights growing cooperation between the two countries on preserving heritage.

The repatriated treasures were displayed at an exhibition in Islamabad, organized under a bilateral agreement.

So far, the US has returned artifacts valued at approximately $23 million. The exhibition, titled “Legacy Returns Home”, featured a collection that includes statues, Gandhara masterpieces, sculptures, and precious items dating back over 4,000 years.

Speaking at the event, U.S. representative S. Paul noted that each artifact carries a unique history and cultural significance. US Assistant Secretary of State S. Paul Kapoor highlighted that over the past decade, 514 artifacts worth nearly $23 million have been returned to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Minister of Culture, Aurangzeb Khichi, praised the repatriation as a remarkable achievement by the US government and Pakistani Foreign Ministry officials.

“The return of stolen artifacts from Pakistan reflects a shared commitment to preserving our cultural heritage,” he said.

The artifacts are now housed in Islamabad’s Sir Syed Memorial Museum, including 150 highlighted items such as Buddha statues, Gandhara masterpieces, and other historically significant relics.

The US Department of Homeland Security plays a crucial role in preventing the theft and smuggling of cultural heritage, intercepting valuable artifacts before they enter the American market.