Whatsapp Introduces New Incognito Chat Feature With Meta Ai

WhatsApp has launched Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new way to have completely private conversations with AI.

“Built on top of our Private Processing technology, Incognito Chat lets you talk to Meta AI in a way that is invisible to anyone else,” the company said in an official blog.

Other apps have introduced incognito-style modes, but they can still see the questions coming in and the answers going out. Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.

“When you start an Incognito Chat with Meta AI, you’re creating a private, temporary conversation that only you can see. Your messages are processed in a secure environment that even Meta cannot access. Your conversations are not saved and by default, your messages disappear — giving you a space to think and explore ideas without anyone watching.”

The company believed this private way of chatting has potential to be part of several ways people chat with AI on WhatsApp.

“In the coming months, we’ll also introduce Side Chat protected by Private Processing. Side Chat with Meta AI will give you private help with any chat, with context of what’s being discussed, without disrupting the main conversation.”

Incognito Chat with Meta AI is rolling out on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.