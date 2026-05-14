Sajal Aly wows fans with new short haircut

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has once again captured social media attention with her bold and unique new hairstyle.

The actress shared photos on Instagram showcasing a short bob haircut paired with a high-collar outfit, captioning the post simply: “11:11 Hi” and tagging her sister, Saboor Aly.

In addition, Sajal posted mirror selfies without makeup on her Instagram Stories, which drew praise from fans for her natural and confident appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Many followers described her as a “main character,” admiring the unexpected yet stunning transformation.

Celebrities and peers also reacted enthusiastically. Saboor Aly commented,

“This is exactly what I wanted,” while actress Ushna Shah hinted at something exciting ahead.

Other showbiz personalities, including Umar Khan and Saadia Ghafar, shared their admiration for Sajal’s fresh look.

Fans called the new style both surprising and remarkable, with some viewing it as the start of a new chapter in her career.

Sajal Aly has once again proven her versatility in presenting herself confidently and making waves on social media with her style choices.