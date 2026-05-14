The Trade-in Program You’ve All Been Waiting For!

Samsung Pakistan has announced the expansion of its Trade-In Programme, enabling consumers to upgrade to the latest Galaxy devices with ease and value.

With the increasing tendency of users to hold onto older smartphones due to cost and complexity, Samsung’s Trade-In initiative addresses a key consumer need, making upgrades more accessible, seamless, and rewarding.

That old phone could help you pay for your new Galaxy S26 Ultra

Through this programme, consumers can exchange their existing smartphones, Samsung Flagship phones and iPhones, and receive instant value, which can be utilized towards the purchase of a new Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be traded in

As well as iPhone 13 to iPhone 16 Pro max

Afraid of Losing Data? Smart Switch to the Rescue!

Using Samsung Smart Switch, you can transfer all your data from your old Samsung phone and even your old iPhone to the new phone, without losing anything at all.

Don’t Walk, Run to your Nearest Samsung Store

The Trade-in programme is currently available across selected retail outlets in Lahore and Islamabad, where you can follow a seamless process to avail Trade-in.

There are 15 Shops in Lahore, 5 in Islamabad, and 4 in Rawalpindi, which can be located at Samsung Galaxy Trade-In Program | Samsung Pakistan.

Don’t wanna step away from your Comfy Couch? Samsung’s Got You Covered

You can upgrade with ease from Samsung’s official eStore [www.samsung.com/pk], where users can check their device value online through a simple and quick process.

Zong Sweeps in To Make Life Easier

You can also avail Samsung’s amazing Trade-in deals through Zong stores in

Lahore [S-19, R-33-A, Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, opposite state Bank, Mall Road] Islamabad [Zong CSC Redco Plaza Blue Area]

Samsung Just Made Upgrading Affordable

Speaking on the initiative, Samsung Pakistan emphasized its commitment to enhancing consumer convenience and accelerating upgrade cycles through meaningful innovation.

The campaign is anchored in the message:

“Purana Phone Laao, Naya Phone Lejao, Behtareen Qeemat Par”, reinforcing the idea that a consumer’s existing device holds significant value towards their next upgrade.

In addition to instant valuation, customers purchasing new Galaxy flagship devices through Trade-in will also benefit from a one-time free screen replacement, further enhancing the overall value proposition.

By simplifying the upgrade journey, Samsung aims to encourage consumers to transition from outdated devices to the latest Galaxy innovations, unlocking enhanced performance, design, and AI-powered experiences.

Consumers can visit samsung.com/pk or their nearest participating retail outlet to learn more and avail the offer.