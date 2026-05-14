“Sorry Sir”: Shazia Marri apologises after awkward slip leaves Bilawal Bhutto fuming

ISLAMABAD – PPP scion Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared visibly displeased during media interaction after party leader Shazia Marri interrupted him while he was responding to a question.

The brief on-camera exchange took an awkward turn when Shazia Marri’s slip of words led to tense moment, prompting Bilawal to react sharply as the situation unfolded in front of journalists.

گفتگو کے دوران لقمہ دینے پر بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے شازیہ مری کو بری طرح ڈانٹ دیا۔ pic.twitter.com/hlDxj5OpHI — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) May 14, 2026

During the exchange, the former foreign minister clearly said he did not want to publicly name the federal minister who had reportedly floated the proposal. However, in a sudden slip of tongue, senior PPP leader Shazia Marri ended up mentioning the names of Rana Sanaullah and Kheal Das Kohistani while speaking.

The moment immediately changed the tone of the discussion as Bilawal responded with pointed “thank you, thank you,” appearing to signal that the names were not meant to be disclosed publicly. The reaction sparked laughter among journalists and attendees present at the event.

Realizing her mistake almost instantly, Shazia apologized on the spot, saying, “Sorry sir,” in a brief but awkwardly humorous exchange that further lightened the atmosphere.

The clip went viral on social media, as what could have been a routine policy discussion quickly turned into a viral moment.