Ali Rehman Khan reveals he had crushes on several co-actresses

Pakistani showbiz actor Ali Rehman Khan has made an interesting revelation about his personal life, saying that he has had crushes on several co-actresses in the past, but he never expressed his feelings.

During a recent appearance on a private TV program, Ali Rehman Khan openly discussed various topics. When asked whether he had ever developed special feelings for a fellow actress without expressing them, the actor smilingly admitted that it had happened many times.

He jokingly said that although he had crushes on several co-actresses, he would not reveal who they were even today.

The actor further said that it is natural for such feelings to develop in the entertainment industry, as actors spend long periods working together on set. He explained that continuous collaboration often creates a close bond, which can lead to such emotions.

Ali Rehman Khan also shared that he never expressed his feelings to any co-actress, and interestingly, no actress had ever expressed such feelings to him either.

His light-hearted yet candid remarks have attracted attention from fans, with social media users widely reacting to his admission.