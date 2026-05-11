Hania Aamir leaves fans stunned after major Instagram makeover

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s most popular young showbiz stars, has once again become the center of attention on social media — this time not because of a drama or film project, but due to an unexpected change on her Instagram profile.

Widely admired both in Pakistan and abroad, Hania Aamir is considered the most-followed Pakistani actress on Instagram, with her popularity continuing to grow steadily.

Apart from her blockbuster dramas, the actress often makes headlines because of her personal life, particularly ongoing rumors regarding a renewed closeness with singer Asim Azhar.

The actress surprised fans after changing her Instagram profile picture to the same photo used on her national identity card. She also deleted or archived many of her older Instagram posts, leaving only 11 posts visible on her account.

Hania’s latest social media move sparked widespread discussion online. Many fans were amazed by how good her identity card picture looked. One user joked that ordinary people could never look that good in an ID card photo, while another humorously commented that perhaps only Hania Aamir was allowed to smile and pose in an official ID picture.

However, some critics described the move as another attempt to gain attention, while many fans praised it as a bold and unique style choice.

At the same time, several social media users expressed concern and questioned whether everything was alright with the actress.