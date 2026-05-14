Amar Khan speaks out against gender double standards in showbiz

Pakistani actress Amar Khan has openly criticized gender discrimination in the showbiz industry, saying that older male actors in Pakistani dramas easily continue playing young characters, while women are quickly limited to certain types of roles.

Speaking during a private TV program, Amar Khan said that male actors aged between 40 and 50 are often seen portraying Gen Z or young-generation characters in dramas, yet this unrealistic trend is rarely questioned.

According to the actress, the situation is completely different for women, who are often pushed into older or secondary roles after playing lead characters for only a few years.

Referring to the international entertainment industry, Amar Khan said that in Hollywood, actresses like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway continue to play strong and influential lead roles at every stage of their careers. In contrast, she said, ignoring actresses as they grow older has become common in the Pakistani industry.

She expressed regret that fewer powerful and realistic roles are being written for women, highlighting a clear imbalance within the industry.

The debate recently intensified after senior actress Atiqa Odho advised Fahad Mustafa to share the screen with actresses closer to his own age. Following Fahad Mustafa’s response, the issue gained wider attention, and Amar Khan has now also spoken out on the matter.