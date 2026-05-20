Lgs Under Fire Continuing Classes Until June 10 Despite Punjab Summer Vacations

ISLAMABAD – Lahore Grammar School (LGS), one of Pakistan’s top institutions affiliated with Cambridge, is facing students’ ire for continuing classes till June 10, despite officials summer vacation starting May 22.

LGS Senior Boys branch students are still being forced to attend classes well beyond government’s announced school shutdown, with Grade XI sessions reportedly continuing until June 10 as the region is facing scorching heat.

Following is the message shared by the school.

Notice: Dear Parents and Students, This is to inform you that grade XI students will have regular classes until Wednesday 10th June, 2026. However, online classes will be held on Friday and Saturday as per the government notification. School will be closed for summer break from Thursday 11th June, 2026. The school will reopen after the summer break on Wednesday 5th August, 2026 with regular school timings.

As messages from the administration circulate, confusion and concern are rising among students and parents over whether official heatwave closure orders are being fully followed.

According to messages said to have been circulated among students at the LGS Senior Boys branch located in 364 E Block, Johar Town, Lahore, Grade XI students have reportedly been instructed to attend regular in-person classes until Wednesday, June 10, 2026—well beyond the officially announced closure period.

The communication suggests partial adjustment to the government order, saying online classes will still be conducted on Fridays and Saturdays in line with official guidelines. However, instead of fully halting academic activity, the school’s summer break is now reportedly set to begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Besides late holidays, LGS plans to reopen on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, which is 3 weeks earlier than Punjab government’s scheduled end of summer vacation on August 24, 2026.

The claims triggered widespread concern, raising serious questions about whether private educational institutions are complying with provincial emergency directives issued due to extreme weather conditions.