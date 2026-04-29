Roots School Hooligan Convoy Under Fire Over Stunts, Traffic Disruption in Lahore

LAHORE – A large convoy of Roots International Schools students caused traffic disruption, engaging in reckless driving behavior in DHA, Canal Road in Lahore, and it raised questions about elite schools promoting rowdy behavior among youth.

The clips of Roots International Schools & Colleges, Askari 11, doing the rounds online are said to be from a “Roots 2026 Rally,” showing a group of high-end vehicles moving in formation through underpasses and major roads in DHA and on Canal Road. Among BMWs, Toyota Land Cruisers, and Toyota Hiluxes, several luxury cars are seen engaging in reckless driving.

On the other hand, the Government of Pakistan has announced a series of temporary energy conservation and austerity measures to manage the ongoing energy situation and ensure efficient fuel distribution across the country.

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These charged students can be seen occupying multiple lanes and slowing or blocking regular traffic flow, leading to inconvenience for commuters. Scenes also show students standing through sunroofs, jumping lanes, and performing drifting on the road while the vehicles are in motion.

The so-called Roots Rally raised serious public concern over road safety violations and reckless driving practices, particularly in a heavily trafficked urban area.

Social media users strongly criticised the hooliganism, questioning the conduct being displayed and raising concerns about accountability. Some users also pointed out the presence of vehicles bearing government registration plates within the convoy, demanding clarification about their use.

One user remarked on the possible use of state resources, while others described the incident as an example of a growing “convoy or elite car culture” leading to unsafe behavior on public roads.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Lahore Police regarding any action taken in connection with the incident, nor has there been an official statement from Roots institution reportedly linked to the students in the video.