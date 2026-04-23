Chaos in DHA Karachi as Semi-Naked ‘Drunk Driver’ goes Wild in Public

KARACHI – Karachi continues to see reckless driving and assault incidents by elites. From CEO of Bionic Films Salman Farooqui, to Nataha, the wife of the Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, there are plethora of cases, and now another semi-naked, drunk driver spotted in the upscale neighborhood of Karachi.

The disturbing incident triggered widespread public concern after a man was reportedly seen driving dangerously under influence in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of DHA.

The young man was allegedly riding a 4X4 vehicle in an erratic and unsafe manner, including driving against traffic on a busy road. Reports further claim that he appeared intoxicated and was partially unclothed during the incident, causing alarm among bystanders in the otherwise high-security locality.

The situation reportedly intensified as witnesses alerted law enforcement authorities. However, the police response has come under scrutiny, with some residents and observers alleging that action was not taken swiftly or decisively at the scene.

Users raised questions about whether the individual’s social standing or possible connections may have influenced the handling of the case. These claims remain unverified and have not been confirmed by authorities.

Amid growing pressure, citizens and activists are calling for action from Sindh Police, and clarification on the identity of the individual involved. Authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the case, while public attention continues to intensify online.