Pakistan announces Eidul Azha 2026 holidays

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced three public holidays on account of Eidul Azha 2026.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard following the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It said the eid holidays will be observed from May 26 to 29 (Tuesday to Thursday).

What the Notification States?

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10-01/2025-Min-II dated 19th January, 2026 regarding Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2026, it is notified that the Prime Minister has been pleased to declared 26th, 27th, and 28th May, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.”

Eidul Azha will be celebrated on May 27 in Pakistan as Zilhaj moon was sighted in the country on Sunday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the decision after holding a meeting in Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at the Met Office in Karachi. Members of the central and zonal moon sighting committees, along with experts from the Meteorological Department and SUPARCO, also attended the session.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stated that the committee had received verified testimonies regarding the sighting of the Zilhaj moon. Based on these confirmations, it was decided that 1st Zilhaj will be observed in the country on May 18, while Eidul Azha will be celebrated on May 27.

The Saudi Supreme Court has officially announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

According to Arab media reports, Eidul Azha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on May 27, while 1st Zilhaj will fall on May 18 and Wuquf-e-Arafah will be observed on May 26.