Lahore weather update today as sweltering heat continues

LAHORE – The capital city of Punjab, Lahore, continues to experience intense heat, with weather expected to remain hot and dry over the coming days.

The current temperature is 35°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department has forecasted that the maximum temperature may reach up to 42°C, while the minimum temperature has been recorded at 29°C.

Humidity levels are at 31%, which is contributing to an increased perception of heat.

Light winds are blowing at a speed of 3 km/h across the city. Officials warn residents to take necessary precautions as high temperatures are expected to persist in the coming days.

A day earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on May 18 night and likely to persist in upper parts till 23rd May.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Karak).

The Met Office said dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in Punjab/Islamabad, (Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Sialkot and Narowal).

In Gilgit Baltistan, several areas including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche and Shigar) may receive rain until May 23.