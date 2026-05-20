Blow to Khawarij as over 30 terrorists gunned down in Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD – Security forces carried out large-scale sanitisation operation in Boballi village, Shewa area of North Waziristan, targeting suspected militant presence.

At least eight additional suspected militants were neutralised during the latest phase of the operation, raising the overall number of those killed in the ongoing action to 30.

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Pakistan Army Update:

In the ongoing #intelligence-based operation in Shewa, North #Waziristan, security forces have neutralized 8 more TTP terrorists. The total now exceeds 30 militants killed, with multiple hideouts and bunkers destroyed. pic.twitter.com/v9OEbmbrGT — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕤𝕥 𝕀𝕣𝕠𝕟 𝔾𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕚𝕒𝕟 ☠️ (@the_L_IronG) May 20, 2026

During the operation, two suspects were taken into custody by the security forces for further investigation.

Authorities confirmed that multiple militant centres (markaz) and underground bunkers were identified and destroyed as part of the clearance effort, aimed at dismantling the network’s infrastructure in the area.

Officials described operation as successful, stating that it forms part of continued efforts to eliminate militant activity and ensure that no safe havens remain within Pakistan’s territory.