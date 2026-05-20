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Blow to Khawarij as over 30 terrorists gunned down in Waziristan operation

By Staff Reporter
4:32 pm | May 20, 2026
Blow To Khawarij As Over 30 Terrorists Gunned Down In Waziristan Operation

ISLAMABAD – Security forces carried out large-scale sanitisation operation in Boballi village, Shewa area of North Waziristan, targeting suspected militant presence.

At least eight additional suspected militants were neutralised during the latest phase of the operation, raising the overall number of those killed in the ongoing action to 30.

During the operation, two suspects were taken into custody by the security forces for further investigation.

Authorities confirmed that multiple militant centres (markaz) and underground bunkers were identified and destroyed as part of the clearance effort, aimed at dismantling the network’s infrastructure in the area.

Officials described operation as successful, stating that it forms part of continued efforts to eliminate militant activity and ensure that no safe havens remain within Pakistan’s territory.

Armed forces committed to completely eliminating all forms of terrorism: Field Marshal Asim Munir

Staff Reporter

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