Armed forces committed to completely eliminating all forms of terrorism: Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to completely eliminating all forms of terrorism and asserted that Pakistan’s development cannot be hindered by propaganda or externally supported terrorism.

Field Marshal visited Quetta Garrison where he addressed student officers and faculty members at Command and Staff College.

He commended the Command and Staff College in Quetta for maintaining excellent training standards and demonstrating professional excellence. He also praised the security personnel in Balochistan for their strong morale and readiness to respond to operational challenges.

Emphasizing the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare, the Field Marshal highlighted the importance of ongoing training and the adoption of advanced technologies to effectively tackle emerging threats.

His statements underscored the need to pair robust security efforts with good governance and community-focused policies to achieve lasting peace and sustained development in the region.