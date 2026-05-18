Saad Edhi reportedly detained as Israeli forces intercept Gaza aid flotilla

KARACHI – Saad Edhi, the son of well-known social activist Faisal Edhi, was reportedly taken into custody by Israeli forces on Monday along with several other participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla after multiple aid vessels were intercepted in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

According to flotilla organisers, Israeli forces stopped around 10 boats, while communication was lost with a total of 23 vessels operating in the region.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had earlier stated on X that it would not permit any attempt to break the “legal naval blockade” imposed on Gaza.

In a video message shared on his official Facebook account, Faisal Edhi confirmed that the aid flotilla was intercepted near Cyprus around 1pm, and that his son Saad was among those detained. He urged Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to intervene immediately.

He said the participants were arrested in international waters, calling the action unlawful, and added that their current whereabouts are unknown. Faisal Edhi noted that Saad, a Pakistani citizen, was part of a humanitarian mission aimed at delivering aid to Gaza, along with around 500 volunteers from different countries. The flotilla was carrying food and medical supplies for people affected by the ongoing conflict.

He further stated that mobile phones of the detained participants had been confiscated, leaving no contact with them. He appealed to the Foreign Office to raise the issue with the United Nations and the international community, describing the incident as “illegal and inhumane” and calling for an end to the situation in Gaza.

Earlier, Saad Edhi had also released a video message from aboard the flotilla, identifying himself as a Pakistani citizen and stating that the mission was a peaceful humanitarian effort. He said they were attempting to deliver aid and challenge the blockade on Gaza. He added that if detained, it would be the responsibility of the Pakistani government to ensure his release through diplomatic efforts.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had set sail from southern Turkey earlier in the week after previous attempts to reach Gaza were blocked. On Monday, organisers reported that military vessels were approaching their ships and that Israeli forces had begun boarding some of the boats in daylight.

The group said the mission included over 426 participants from 39 countries, including about two dozen Turkish nationals, and demanded safe passage for what they described as a lawful humanitarian mission.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry, however, urged the flotilla participants to change course and return immediately, calling the mission a provocation.

Earlier attempts by the same organisation had also been intercepted, with activists detained or deported in previous years, including well-known international figures.

While humanitarian groups and several countries continue to say that aid entering Gaza remains insufficient despite ceasefire arrangements, Israel maintains that large quantities of humanitarian and medical supplies have been allowed into the territory since October 2025.