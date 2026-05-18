‘Cocaine Queen’ Anmol alias Pinky’s physical remanded extended by four days

KARACHI – A local court in Karachi has extended the physical remand of the alleged “cocaine queen” Anmol, also known as Pinky, for an additional four days.

The hearing was held at the Judicial Complex, where the court also approved remand in drug-related cases until May 22.

The judicial magistrate announced the reserved verdict on the police request for extension of physical remand.

Earlier, police had sought further custody of the accused in connection with narcotics cases.

It is worth noting that Anmol alias Pinky was arrested last week from her apartment in Karachi in two separate cases related to possession of drugs and an unlicensed weapon.

Reports suggest that even before her arrest in the drug case, she was already facing multiple criminal cases, bringing the total number of cases against her to at least 15.

She was produced before a judicial magistrate in South Karachi at the Judicial Complex inside Central Jail after the completion of her two-day physical remand in a murder case.