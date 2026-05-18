Pakistan warns of ‘Irreversible Risks’, condemns Attack near UAE Nuclear Site

ISLAMABAD – A drone attack near UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant caused fire close to the facility, raising regional concern despite no reported injuries or radiation leak.

In a statement, the Foreign Office strongly denounced the incident, warning that targeting nuclear sites violates international law and could lead to irreversible consequences for human life, the environment, and global security. It urged all parties to exercise restraint and resolve tensions through diplomacy.

The drone attack near UAE’s critical Barakah Nuclear Power Plant sparked international concern, and Pakistan joined the list, saying such reckless actions could unleash “catastrophic and irreversible consequences” for human life, environment, and global security.

The drone strike caused fire close to nuclear facility in Abu Dhabi. Although UAE authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and radiation levels remained unaffected, the proximity of the attack to one of the region’s most sensitive energy installations has raised serious alarm worldwide.

According to UAE defence ministry, the situation escalated further when two additional drones were intercepted before they could reach their targets. Officials said the drones were launched from the “western border,” but stopped short of identifying those responsible, adding that investigations are ongoing. UAE said it reserves the right to respond to what it has described as “terrorist attacks,” intensifying concerns of possible retaliation.

Barakah plant, located about 200 km west of Abu Dhabi near the borders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, is a cornerstone of the UAE’s energy infrastructure, supplying up to a quarter of the country’s electricity. Sunday’s strike reportedly hit an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, narrowly avoiding direct impact on the nuclear facility itself.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that emergency diesel generators were activated to maintain operations at “unit 3” of the plant. The agency stressed it was closely monitoring the unfolding situation and issued a renewed call for “maximum military restraint” around nuclear installations.

Pakistan also mentioned that attacks on nuclear infrastructure constitute a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and global nuclear safety norms. It stressed that nuclear facilities must never be targeted “under any circumstances,” warning that such actions risk consequences extending far beyond the immediate region.

FO further urged all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, comply with international obligations, and avoid steps that could dangerously escalate tensions in an already volatile region. It reiterated that diplomacy and dialogue under the United Nations framework remain the only viable path toward preventing further escalation and ensuring long-term regional stability.

UAE has previously accused Iran of carrying out attacks on its energy infrastructure amid broader regional tensions, adding another layer of geopolitical sensitivity to the latest incident.