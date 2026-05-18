Lahore police officials accused of using transgender persons to lure and rob victims

LAHORE – Some officials of the Lahore police have been found involved in allegedly using transgender individuals to honey trap residents of the city.

Reports said two transgender persons lured a man from Kasur to their flat under a honey trap scheme. There, the victim was allegedly assaulted by the suspects along with their accomplices, and Rs40,000 in cash was stolen.

During the incident, four police officers reportedly arrived at the flat and allegedly intimidated the victim further, highlighting alleged links between the two sides.

The police officials also confiscated a copy of his identification card and an additional Rs11,000 in cash.

Police have registered a case and arrested constables Waqas, Suleman, Umair, and Irfan. Meanwhile, operations are ongoing to apprehend the five transgender individuals named in the case.