Weather Update: Met office forecasts thunderstorm, rains until May 23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on May 18 night and likely to persist in upper parts till 23rd May.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Karak).

The Met Office said dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in Punjab/Islamabad, (Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Sialkot and Narowal).

In Gilgit Baltistan, several areas including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche and Shigar) may receive rain until May 23.

It said rain with occasional gaps is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) until May 23.

PMD warned that windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures (electric poles, bill boards, solar panels etc.) during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities in accordance with the dust storm and rain prediction.

Moderate to isolated heavyfalls may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

Very hot weather is likely to continue in southern parts of the country in coming days.