Trump delays attack on Iran at request of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has halted what he described a scheduled attack on Iran at the request of leaders of Gulf countries.

Trump made the announcement in a post shared on Social Truth platform, saying the US had planned to attack Iran tomorrow.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” read the statement.

He added, “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached”.

On the other hand, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Brigade has warned that its armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any potential US attack. Officials emphasized that in the event of another assault, Iranian troops are ready to pull the trigger and carry out a rapid, powerful, and large-scale response.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, Major General Ali, issued a warning to the United States and its allies, advising them not to make any strategic miscalculations or incorrect assessments.

The commander stressed that Iran’s military is stronger than in the past and fully prepared to respond to any new aggression. “Our fingers are on the trigger,” he stated, underlining the readiness of the armed forces to take immediate action.

Major General Ali reiterated that any future mistakes or attacks would be met with a response far more powerful than previous military confrontations. The warning reflects Iran’s intent to deter potential attacks while demonstrating its increased defensive capabilities.