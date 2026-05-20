Pm Shehbaz Sharif Heads To China For 4 Day State Visit Starting May 23

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on high-profile state visit to China from May 23 to 26 where the premier will call on top Chinese leadership.

Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar will accompany the prime minister. The visit is expected to bring Sharif face-to-face with China’s top leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, in a series of closely watched high-level meetings that could shape the next phase of bilateral relations.

Beyond political dialogue, the trip carries major economic and symbolic weight. Sharif will participate in business-to-business engagements and attend events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China—a milestone underscoring decades of strategic partnership.

Sharif’s visit will also include key institutional discussions under two major frameworks: the Pakistan-China political forum and the CPEC joint consultative mechanism, both central to long-term cooperation and infrastructure collaboration under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Adding to the scale of the diplomatic mission, a large multi-party parliamentary delegation from Pakistan will also participate in multiple meetings in Beijing, signaling broad political backing for the engagement.

Dar further revealed that a visiting Chinese delegation led by Cai Dafeng was present during the Senate session where the announcement was made, highlighting ongoing diplomatic momentum between the two sides.

He hailed Beijing’s longstanding support for Pakistan, emphasizing shared strategic outlooks on regional and global issues. He also credited China for its assistance in addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges, including efforts that helped reduce load-shedding and power outages.

Earlier today, Senate of Pakistan adopted a resolution titled “Re-affirming China-Pakistan Friendship and Brotherhood”, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China. The resolution was presented in the House by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Ishaq Dar, in his capacity as Leader of the House.

Dar extended warm congratulations to the leadership and people of both countries, describing the anniversary as a significant milestone in bilateral ties. He said Pakistan–China relations, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared aspirations, have steadily strengthened over the past 75 years and continue to play an important role in promoting regional peace, stability, and development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with China across a wide range of areas, including political, economic, strategic, and people-to-people exchanges. He also emphasized that both sides remain determined to carry forward their “iron-clad” friendship for the benefit of future generations.