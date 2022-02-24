Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 February 2022
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,910 a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,315.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Karachi PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Islamabad PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Peshawar PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Quetta PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Sialkot PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Attock PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Gujranwala PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Jehlum PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Multan PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Bahawalpur PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Gujrat PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Nawabshah PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Chakwal PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Hyderabad PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Nowshehra PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Sargodha PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Faisalabad PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605
Mirpur PKR 125,800 PKR 1,605

