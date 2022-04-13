PM Shehbaz Sharif wants good relations with US

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said that the new government wished to constructively and positively engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region.

The statement comes in response to White House’s commends on assumption of the prime minister office by Shehbaz Sharif.

“We welcome U.S. reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan,” read the statment.

“We look forward to deepening this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit,” it added.

Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected by the National Assembly on Monday after Imran Khan was ousted from his office through a no-trust vote on Sunday.

Khan has been accused the US of hatching a conspiracy to oust him from the office, the allegations White House rejected on multiple occasions.

In his inaugural speech, Shehbaz Sharif had vowed to deepened relations with the US and other countries in all domains.