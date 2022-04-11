Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – The newly-elected Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took the oath of his office at President's House late Monday.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister as President Dr Arif Alvi has gone on leave after complaining of discomfort without explaining the matter further.

Services chiefs of all forces, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N VP and daughter of deposed PM Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier today, PML-N president Shehbaz was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who acted as Speaker, announced the results.

Sharif, in his first address from National Assembly, called for an in-camera briefing on lettergate scandal that PTI claimed was proof of an international conspiracy to bring about regime change.

Shehbaz, the opposition coalition leader who worked to depose Imran Khan, said If there is a shred of evidence that we have conspired to remove Khan by taking help from foreign forces, I will immediately resign from the premiership.

The seasoned politician was born on September 23 in 1951 to a Kashmiri family in the Punjab capital. His father Mian Muhammad Sharif was an Amritsar-based industrialist who migrated to Lahore after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

He was first elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in 1988 while entering the National Assembly in 1990. Shehbaz holds the office of Punjab Chief Minister thrice. He went to Saudi Arabia where he spent eight years of his life in exile following the Musharaf takeover and later returned to Pakistan in 2007.

The front runner of PML-N served his term until his party's defeat in the 2018 polls. He was nominated as the President of the PML-N after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over corruption charges. He was then nominated as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2018 election.

The newly-elected PM contested the election on multiple seats in the last general polls but won from NA-132 (Lahore) only. He also won two Punjab Assembly seats (PP-164 and PP-165).