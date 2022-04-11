Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone strike in North Waziristan

SHAWAL – The day Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from power through a no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition political parties, reports were rife about a US drone strike in Pakistan's tribal areas.

However, authorities in North Waziristan rejected these reports as baseless and urged people to confirm any such report before passing the information on.

Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan and the district administration denied in an official statement that seven people were killed in an attack carried out by the unmanned aircraft in Shawal, a tribal district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan, on Sunday.

The officials noted that stories were being fabricated through different social media platforms, but there was no substance in them.

The authorities said that citizens should not be tricked by misleading reports at a critical time in the country.

Earlier on Monday, there were unconfirmed reports of drone strikes in the tribal district as well as in Afghanistan.

Social media users, including those seemingly reporting from the region, denied any such development.

The unconfirmed reports came at a time when the country was witnessing a crucial phase in the wake of the no-trust vote against now former prime minister Imran Khan.