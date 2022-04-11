Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif
Web Desk
09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Source: @shehbazsharif_Instagram
ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late on Monday.

Taking it to Twitter, the Indian premier wrote “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

Earlier, Sharif in his inaugural speech, said Islamabad is looking for good relations with New Delhi, however, he mentioned that it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The 70-year-old politician, who replaced Imran Khan, also mentioned the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Indian occupied Kashmir and alleged that the people in the caged valley were bleeding and expressed full support.

Sharif mentioned that “neighbours are not a matter of choice, it is something we have to live with and unfortunately, Pakistan’s ties with India have never been good since its inception”.

The PML-N leader also slammed ousted PM Imran for not making “serious and diplomatic efforts” when India abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

