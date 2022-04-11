Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif
Share
ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late on Monday.
Taking it to Twitter, the Indian premier wrote “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”
Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022
Earlier, Sharif in his inaugural speech, said Islamabad is looking for good relations with New Delhi, however, he mentioned that it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
The 70-year-old politician, who replaced Imran Khan, also mentioned the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Indian occupied Kashmir and alleged that the people in the caged valley were bleeding and expressed full support.
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime ... 09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The newly-elected Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took the oath of his office at ...
Sharif mentioned that “neighbours are not a matter of choice, it is something we have to live with and unfortunately, Pakistan’s ties with India have never been good since its inception”.
The PML-N leader also slammed ousted PM Imran for not making “serious and diplomatic efforts” when India abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone strike in North ...09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy proven in ...08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's oath as he goes on ...07:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Will Sarah Khan do films in future?06:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Watch - Mishi Khan gets emotional while listening to Imran Khan’s ...05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022