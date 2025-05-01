Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 1 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update

By News Desk
8:59 am | May 1, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed trend in open market on Thursday, with fluctuations observed across major foreign currencies, according to currency exchange dealers.

US Dollar hovers at 281.3 for buying and 283 for selling, with over all stable movement. UK Pound Sterling remained among the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs376.60 for buying and Rs380.10 for selling.

Euro was quoted at Rs319.05 buying and Rs321.80 selling, while the Saudi Riyal was being exchanged at Rs75.00 and Rs75.55, respectively. The UAE Dirham maintained a similar pattern, standing at Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.25 selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.30 283
Euro EUR 319.05 321.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.60 380.10
UAE Dirham AED 76.60 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.00 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 183.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.50 753.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.60 207.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.99 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.40 917.90
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.80 64.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.20 168.20
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 729.30 737.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 218.50
Swedish Korona SEK 29.24 29.54
Swiss Franc CHF 338.00 340.80
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.40
Let me know if you need this in a downloadable table format (like Excel or PDF).
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now