Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 1 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed trend in open market on Thursday, with fluctuations observed across major foreign currencies, according to currency exchange dealers.

US Dollar hovers at 281.3 for buying and 283 for selling, with over all stable movement. UK Pound Sterling remained among the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs376.60 for buying and Rs380.10 for selling.

Euro was quoted at Rs319.05 buying and Rs321.80 selling, while the Saudi Riyal was being exchanged at Rs75.00 and Rs75.55, respectively. The UAE Dirham maintained a similar pattern, standing at Rs76.60 buying and Rs77.25 selling.