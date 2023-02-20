Search

Pakistan

Three facilitators of Karachi Police Office attack arrested as probe underway

Web Desk 11:56 AM | 20 Feb, 2023
Three facilitators of Karachi Police Office attack arrested as probe underway
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – In a major development in the investigation into Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office, Counter Terrorism Department claimed arresting three alleged facilitators of a brazen attack that killed five.

The action comes as officials conducted raids at different locations and arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the attack on police headquarters in port city.

During the raid at the Al-Asif Square area of Sohrab Goth, three facilitators of the terror attack were held using geo fencing and were shifted to an undisclosed location for probe.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to five as an injured constable succumbed to his injuries. Police Constable Abdul Latif breathed his last while going under treatment.

The case of the Karachi Police Office attack has been registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station. On Friday, three terrorists, who wore suicide jackets, were gunned down, four security personnel and one civilian embraced martyrdom, and nearly 18 others mostly law enforcers suffered injuries during the counter-terror operation on Friday.

The FIR stated that a group of heavily armed militants stormed the Karachi police office at 7:15 pm and hurled grenades beside exchanging gunfire. Several members of banned TTP including three killed during crossfire have been nominated in the case.  

It also mentioned that one of the terrorists blew himself up at the third floor of the building, while another was neutralised during the gun battle.

It was reported that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the covert attack. Militants were riding a bike and dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines, it said.

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Karachi Police Office attack case registered in CTD police station

09:14 AM | 19 Feb, 2023

COAS Asim Munir visits Karachi police office after terrorist attack

08:34 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Video of commando operation against terrorists at Karachi police office surfaces

08:07 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Karachi police office attackers identified as probe underway

12:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan to 'exercise caution'

11:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

PSL8 remainder in Karachi to continue as per schedule despite KPO attack

09:14 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Three facilitators of Karachi Police Office attack arrested as probe ...

11:56 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last Update 11:32 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 279.2 282
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315.8 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16
Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 25.56
Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: