Three facilitators of Karachi Police Office attack arrested as probe underway

KARACHI – In a major development in the investigation into Friday’s attack on Karachi Police Office, Counter Terrorism Department claimed arresting three alleged facilitators of a brazen attack that killed five.

The action comes as officials conducted raids at different locations and arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the attack on police headquarters in port city.

During the raid at the Al-Asif Square area of Sohrab Goth, three facilitators of the terror attack were held using geo fencing and were shifted to an undisclosed location for probe.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to five as an injured constable succumbed to his injuries. Police Constable Abdul Latif breathed his last while going under treatment.

The case of the Karachi Police Office attack has been registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station. On Friday, three terrorists, who wore suicide jackets, were gunned down, four security personnel and one civilian embraced martyrdom, and nearly 18 others mostly law enforcers suffered injuries during the counter-terror operation on Friday.

The FIR stated that a group of heavily armed militants stormed the Karachi police office at 7:15 pm and hurled grenades beside exchanging gunfire. Several members of banned TTP including three killed during crossfire have been nominated in the case.

It also mentioned that one of the terrorists blew himself up at the third floor of the building, while another was neutralised during the gun battle.

It was reported that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the covert attack. Militants were riding a bike and dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines, it said.