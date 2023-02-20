Search

COMSATS lecturer terminated for quizzing students about incest

Web Desk 12:14 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
The earlier version of this story stated that the lecturer was suspended, but in fact he was terminated. The mistake has been fixed.

ISLAMABAD – In a bizarre incident in the country’s federal capital, a lecturer at the Comsats University has been terminated for giving students a quiz exam that included questions about incest.

The quiz got shocked responses as it touched a topic considered taboo in the modern world.

The paragraph titled ‘The Julie and Mark Scenario’ explained the bizarre situation. “Julie and Mark, who are siblings decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom,” the section of the Quiz reads, asking students to share views on the sexual intercourse between the siblings.

The varsity reportedly informed the Ministry of Science and Technology about the controversial question in the English composition Quiz, which prompted action.

A letter sent by the COMSATS rector said, “[An] inquiry against the content of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100. I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter dated January 19, 2023 on the above subject and convey that action on the matter has already been taken and the service of Lecturer (visiting faculty) has been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023.”

It was reported that the faculty member was removed last month while the ministry took notice weeks after the incident.

The shocking incident in the conservative nation also sparked outrage on social media; check some of the reactions here:

Web Desk
