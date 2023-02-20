COMSATS lecturer terminated for quizzing students about incest

The earlier version of this story stated that the lecturer was suspended, but in fact he was terminated. The mistake has been fixed.
ISLAMABAD – In a bizarre incident in the country’s federal capital, a lecturer at the Comsats University has been terminated for giving students a quiz exam that included questions about incest.
The quiz got shocked responses as it touched a topic considered taboo in the modern world.
The paragraph titled ‘The Julie and Mark Scenario’ explained the bizarre situation. “Julie and Mark, who are siblings decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom,” the section of the Quiz reads, asking students to share views on the sexual intercourse between the siblings.
The varsity reportedly informed the Ministry of Science and Technology about the controversial question in the English composition Quiz, which prompted action.
A letter sent by the COMSATS rector said, “[An] inquiry against the content of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100. I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter dated January 19, 2023 on the above subject and convey that action on the matter has already been taken and the service of Lecturer (visiting faculty) has been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023.”
It was reported that the faculty member was removed last month while the ministry took notice weeks after the incident.
The shocking incident in the conservative nation also sparked outrage on social media; check some of the reactions here:
Those idiots who think that the incest question set in the Comsats English paper has something to do with liberalism need to have their heads examined. Incest is not condoned in any modern society be it liberal or modern. In fact the examiner seems to think that it’s condoned in— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 20, 2023
Just unbelievable by COMSATS University @CIITIslamabad.— Zeshan Afzal (@ZAtalks) February 20, 2023
Discussing INCEST in papers. Where is our Education heading. Look at the content and what are we promoting for young minds.
In name of modernisation what are we trying to promote now. INCEST?
Disgusting & Shameful !! pic.twitter.com/H6NreOs2P4
Comsats is wilding on incest romcoms 🤦♂️😬 https://t.co/TUQwoOiTk1— Haseeb Abbasi (@blueskyandearth) February 20, 2023
Incest promotion is what our education system is doing now.— Khalik kohistani (@KhalikKohistani) February 20, 2023
What the fuck happened with #COMSATS University Islamabad. What kind of lesson they are giving to youngster.
Authorities are supposed to take action against such incest promotional Tectics. pic.twitter.com/j5mYQPfLqi
Whatever is the outcome of this inquiry, the individual who tried to peddle this idea of incest with in students must be apprehended & made an example for the academic fraternity. Not only that particular individual but all those who processed this quiz & approved it.#COMSATS pic.twitter.com/2DEnivgjoC— بھائی حاضر ہے 🇵🇰 ❤️ 🇵🇸 (@Mubbshir_Ramay) February 20, 2023
Stop Promoting Incest teaching at COMSATS - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/NZQMf5Dw2T via @Change— Shamsuddin Ali (@shamsuddin_ali) February 20, 2023
