Imran Khan to appear before LHC today to get protective bail in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is set to appear before the Lahore High Court today to secure bail in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Election Commission’s office.

The recent development comes after Lahore High Court granted the defiant politician several deadlines to appear before it.

PTI chief, who announced voluntary arrest movement, earlier approached the court for protective bail after his bail plea was rejected by the anti-terrorism court.

After the drama over the weekend, the former ruling party has now approached Lahore High Court to request security clearance for Imran Khan and other PTI leaders. Khan’s legal team has urged the court to allow his client’s vehicle to be taken inside the court premises, which was rejected by the administrative judge.

Last week, the LHC bench spearheaded by Justice Baqar Najfi trashed an identical petition after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court despite giving him multiple chances. The court also took notice of the contrasting signatures of the PTI chief on the affidavit, calling the matter serious.

More to follow…