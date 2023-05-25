Search

IHC orders release of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry

Web Desk 12:59 PM | 25 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to Ejaz Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who was held under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) regulations.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC issued the order for the release of the PTI leader while hearing the plea submitted by his counsel.

Chaudhry becomes the latest leader of Imran Khan led party who gets relief from court, a week after federal cops held him under Section 3 of the MPO.

Earlier this week, PTI secretary general Asad Umar was released from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, and the close aide of Imran Khan stepped down from all party positions.

Over two dozen leaders from the former ruling party have quit PTI, as Imran Khan blamed the stringent crackdown by incumbent authorities for the exodus.

