Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 21- April 19)
Today, you tend to loose temper and behave aggressively. This approach needs to be checked and controlled if you want to progress in your field. Try to be self-composed to be focused and determined for the set goals. Be cheerful and delightful.
Taurus (April 19- May 20)
Today, try to be realist in settling issues and pacing towards the destination. You may have an unexpected abroad visit with the team. Think positively and strive to relief others for their life earned goals. Keep struggling and enjoying life.
Gemini (May 20 - June 21)
Today, you have been suffering and feeling hurting due to negative mindset. Do realize your approach and analyze the facts all around. Stay connected with the present tasks.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
This day brings you such a time to take an inspired action. Today, you may find a time to make magic in collaboration with positive spirit .Your inner knowing that every step in the right direction counts. Stay positive and consistent.
Leo (July 22- August 22)
Today, you may have a choice between choosing the unfamiliar and leaving the old paradigm behind. Choose yourself the tasks which brings you joy. Know that what you’re making space for is far more productive for others. Be grateful and thankful for buddies’ help.
Virgo (August 22- September 22)
This day you need to contemplate on how you can show up for your fellow in the midst of these
urbulent times. The yoga or selfless-service is an important theme for through now and for the rest of your day. Stay tuned and aligned.
Libra (September 22 - October 23)
Today, you may uplift others and inspire them to shine in their own uniqueness. If you answere this in the affirmative, take it as a sign that you’re on the right track. Don’t shy away from doing your bit.
Scorpio (October 23- November 22)
This day seems very beneficial and productive for you. Remember, try to save your time and energy as your currency. Instead of saying yes to everything that comes your way, be selective.
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
This day reminds that you’re feeling for yourself and you’re ready to make big things happen for you, both personally and professionally. Plan rationally and stick to these plans steadfastness . Be in your mood.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, It’s all about home, family and belonging. You may be spreading good vibes and connecting with your soul family on a deeper level. Remember, learning to accept people as they are will make you realist and stronger.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Today, you have to be sensible and rationale when you face obstacles of life. Be confident and keep struggling for the inside ambitions. Help others and make things easier. Be in yourself and find relieved.
Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)
Today, life is simple an amaze and not predictable for anyone in the world. Try to come out your personality’s shell and face every odds bravely. Be realist and calculated to decide the future designs. Have a faith in divine and keep practicing the moral values.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
