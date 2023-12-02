Daily Horoscope - 2nd December, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you’ve got the luckiest day to start any delayed work. Plan wisely to settle all disputes at home. Don’t rely on the new ones who want some loans. Enjoy the best time in the work place and spending free time in the mosque.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you may feel concerned with attraction, assets and aesthetics. The first part of the day starts with friends, holding space and forming trust circles .Unleash your talent and prove your best skills. Be helpful and affectionate to others.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel urged to think of expression as an exercise in efficiency and effectiveness. Avoid illusion by getting to the clean and quick perspective over every issue. Don’t rely on friends as they will not help you. Share alms and start donating some charity among others.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may rule among your official workers by your talent and skills. This day will guide you to strive for your success. When you feel activated or agitated, take along breath. Stay calm and active. Decide the best you can achieve in future.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you’ve got a full moon but be confident to achieve all set goals. You will be calling for the completion of a long cycle of suffering. This one in particular concerns how you view yourself in relationships. You need to create a balance between your need for autonomy and adoration, equitable companionship and absolute worship.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, it seems you may not facing with the brightest Plan. Ou may not be able to do nothing. You may be responding with yes to everything and suspend for a spell the notion that you must be doing/producing/plotting/suffering in order to be progressing. Be sensible and matured.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, while your sign is ruled by Venus for any possible attachment or partnerships. You often second guess how you feel after the incident. You may be waiting for someone to give you permission or provocation. Be proud and boastful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

This day may bring you the message of death and rebirth, you’re well aware of the fact that everyone has to die as binding. Being an impulsive and strong, you may need to confirm your status. Be sensible and control over man’s sense,

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, it’s high time for you to explore your relationship with more people. You may get with satisfaction but it’s the time to want with need and action? Be honest and practical.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may recently give mine a postcard that featured a sharp dressed man standing tall on an old Cadillac. With no rear view mirror. This is the energy I would like you to call into your life. Looking good with no way to look behind, ever forward, never better.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may have great news for unexpected promotion at workplace. Be confident and humble but needs more proactive and realistic approach. Enjoy music of modern taste but sometimes feels motivated as carefree man.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you may feel a challenge for your self-esteem and honor. Time to flip the script, fish. Get financially flirtatious and high on your own hotness. Trade your pining for investing, and the ruin of romance for the promise. Be vigilant and alert for future.