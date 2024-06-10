Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music parties

PESHAWAR – A Pashto actress, Khushboo, was shot dead in Nowshehra, a city in Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer Azhar Khan confirmed the development, stating that the body of the actress wound found in fields near Khush Muqam area.

The brother of the victim told police that the suspects used to stop his sister from attending music parties. After she refused it, they killed her and threw her body in fields.

The body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police have also registered a case against two suspects on complaint lodged by Khushboo’s brother. Raids are beign conducted to arrest the suspects.