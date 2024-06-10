Six die in road accident near Kalar Kahar

Kalar Kahar – A tragic accident on the Salt Range Motorway has claimed the lives of six people due to a gas bowser's brake failure.

The empty bowser, en route from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle before plummeting into a nearby ditch.

Upon receiving the report, the Motorway Police, along with senior officers, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct the rescue operation. Despite their swift response, six individuals succumbed to the accident.