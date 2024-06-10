Six die in road accident near Kalar Kahar

Kalar Kahar – A tragic accident on the Salt Range Motorway has claimed the lives of six people due to a gas bowser's brake failure.
The empty bowser, en route from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle before plummeting into a nearby ditch.
Upon receiving the report, the Motorway Police, along with senior officers, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct the rescue operation. Despite their swift response, six individuals succumbed to the accident.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
