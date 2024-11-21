Gold prices increase by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold maintained its gaining spree in domestic market of Pakistan on fourth consecutive day of the running business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,700 to reach Rs278,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs3,172 to settle at aRs238,340.

In the international market, the bullion rates also registered significant gains as per ounce price moved up by $37 to reach $2,668.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed upward trend as per tola price increased by Rs200 to close at Rs3,450 in local market.

A day earlier, The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs800 and was sold at Rs274,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs686 to Rs235,168.