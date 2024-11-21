Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices increase by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price soars in global and local markets - Check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold maintained its gaining spree in domestic market of Pakistan on fourth consecutive day of the running business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs3,700 to reach Rs278,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs3,172 to settle at aRs238,340.

In the international market, the bullion rates also registered significant gains as per ounce price moved up by $37 to reach $2,668.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed upward trend as per tola price increased by Rs200 to close at Rs3,450 in local market.

A day earlier, The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs800 and was sold at Rs274,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs686 to Rs235,168.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

