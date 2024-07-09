Boy commits suicide over low marks in matric exams 

LAHORE – A student allegedly committed suicide after securing low marks in the annual matric examinations in Lahore’s Hadiara village.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Arsalan, a 15-year-old, ended his life by jumping from a water tank. The student was disheartened by his low scores in the matriculation exams, which led to his suicide.

The police and forensic team have gathered evidence and started investigations.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the result of matric examination.

The percentage of success stood at 69 percent as 174,500 students aced the exam.