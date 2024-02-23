Search

ECP notifies victory of three PML-N candidates from Islamabad

01:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
ECP notifies victory of three PML-N candidates from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday the victory of three Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates who secured wins in Islamabad’s three constituencies.

The triumphant PML-N candidates—Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Raja Khurram Nawaz—were declared winners of NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48 respectively.

PTI had previously petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC), contesting the ECP’s notification. However, the court dismissed the petition, referring the matter back to the commission.

On Wednesday, the IHC, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, ruled to suspend the victory notifications of the PML-N candidates until the ECP resolved the pending cases.

The decision followed the hearing of intra-court appeals (ICA) filed by PTI-backed candidates Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal, and Ali Bokhari.

ECP informed the court that the returning officer had been instructed to submit a report on the matter.

Today, after hearing the concerned parties, the Election Commission issued the notification.

The notification stated, “In compliance with the Islamabad High Court’s order dated 19-02-2024, an injunctive order was issued suspending the operation of Notification No F.2(5)/2024-Cord. dated 11-02-2024 of returned candidates of constituencies No NA-46 ICT-I, NA-47 ICT-II, and NA-48 ICT-III.”

It further mentioned, “The Hon’ble High Court has decided the petition vide order dated 21-02-2024 expressly subject to the final decision of the pending Election petitions.”

The notification concluded, “Therefore, the Notification dated 11-02-2024 under Section 98(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, suspended by the Hon’ble Court stands restored/revived retrospectively.”

