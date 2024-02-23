Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan named as next chief justice of LHC

LAHORE – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has approved the name of senior puisne Judge Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan as next chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa chaired the meeting of the judicial commissioner where his name was approved for the elevation.

The commission has also approved elevation of Balochistan Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the Supreme Court.

Reports said names of the both judges have been sent to the parliamentary committee for approval.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan will replace Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, who is set to retire on March 8.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan was appointed as judge of the Lahore High Court on May 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 14, 2025.

Who is Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan?

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was born in Pindi Gheb, District Attock on March 15, 1963. He did his graduation from Gordon College, Rawalpindi and earned Bachelor's degree from Punjab University. Later he obtained his L.L.B degree from University Law College, Punjab University, Lahore in the year 1989. He was enrolled as an Advocate in the year 1990 and started practice at Rawalpindi. He was enrolled as Advocate of High Court in the year 1993. Later he became an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 2004.

During the practice as an Advocate of about twenty-one years the Hon'ble Judge has contested a large number of cases. The Hon'ble Judge took active part in Bar elections and was elected as Secretary General of High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi in the year 2004. He was elected as President of High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi in the year 2009. His lordship was elevated as Additional Judge of Lahore High Court, Lahore on 12.05.2011 and was confirmed on 11.05.2013.