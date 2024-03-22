Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Finance Minister announces timeline for PIA privatization

Web Desk
12:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2024
Finance Minister announces timeline for PIA privatization

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the privatization of the national carrier would be completed by June this year.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Thursday, the Finance Minister said Minister for Privatisa­tion and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan is working on the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The minister also expressed hope that the government will soon begin to receive bids for the PIA - a crucial step in the privatization of the airline that has been dealing a blow to the national kitty.

It is to be mentioned that the decision to privatize the carrier is due to multiple reasons including overstaffing that has triggered financial losses to the tune of billions.

The caretaker regime had engaged a financial advisor who had submitted a complete report in this regard. While the carrier's employees union criticizes the move, the government is set to privatize the airline as the consensus has been built due to the financial nonviability.

The estimated annual losses of PIA are Rs153 billion, prompting the lawmakers to find a solution to finally get rid of the entity that was once an asset.

The calls for privatizing the airline were made during the previous regime and the follow-up deliberations also led to promulgation of the Privatisation Ordinance to remove the role of high courts in privatization transactions aimed at avoiding legal hitches.

The state-owned Pakistan International Airlines has been under fire for denting a severe blow to the national exchequer and facing hiccups due to multiple factors. Time and again, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) freezes its accounts while Pakistan State Oil (PSO) also refuses to supply oil to the carrier.

The airline recently settled a dispute with an Indonesian firm and got possession of one of its aircraft though the airline failed to prove itself sustainable in the long term which has forced the policymakers to finally do away with it and hand it over to a private investor.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Finance Minister announces timeline for PIA privatization

12:41 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

After students, Canada announces to reduce entry of temporary ...

12:27 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Greece set to tighten conditions for Golden Visa

12:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Germany introduces fresh reforms to relax conditions for ...

09:21 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Hajj 2024: Mandatory Hajj training to begin after Eid

09:11 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Russia engages Asian, African countries for visa-free travel

Immigration

09:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Canada updates eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permit: ...

03:20 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for these citizens: Details ...

03:10 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Vietnam explores visa exemption with 15 countries to spur tourism

11:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

UK's skyline to boast flying taxis in just two years

11:08 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

World famous airport hosts Iftar at runway: Details inside

10:25 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Japan to allow long-term stay of foreigners with fresh visa program

Advertisement

Latest

01:26 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Supreme Court sets aside removal of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 March 2024

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

USD to PKR

Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: