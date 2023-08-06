Shah Mahmood Qureshi is new PTI chairman in Imran Khan's absence

ISLAMABAD – Senior party leader and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has taken the charge of the party in Imran Khan's absence.
According to party sources, Qureshi will head the party in Khan's absence and Asad Qaiser, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan and Shehryar Afridi will assist him.
A week ago, Imran Khan has given Qureshi the task of preparations for the elections.
Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in Toshakhana case on Saturday. The trial court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman after sentencing him to three years in prison.
Reacting to the arrest of party leader Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that workers should come out but not take the law into their hands or damage the property. "We have to fight for true freedom," he said.
Rejecting the verdict, the PTI stalwart said that requirements of justice were not met. He added: "The PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by knocking on the doors of the higher judiciary."
This is for the second time that the former prime minister has been detained in the case. He was earlier detained in another graft case.
Khan, 70, is facing over 150 cases since his removal from power on April 10, 2022. He refused all allegations of corrupt practices, saying the charges were politically motivated.
Meanwhile, his arrest and disqualification have been linked to national elections that have to be held later this year in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
