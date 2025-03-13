LHC judge’s naib qasid shoots himself dead with police rife in Lahore

LAHORE – An employee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Sarwar Road Cantt area, it emerged on Thursday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Hussnain, was serving as a naib qasid of Justice Jawad Hassan. Reports said he took rifle from a police official during Sehri time and killed himself after locking him in a room.

Hassnain had been working with Justice Javad Hassan for 12 years. He was a resident of Kamalia, and his son had passed away a year and a half ago, while two of his children are disabled. He was reportedly suffering from mental stress due to these personal tragedies.

Justice Javad Hassan is posted at the Rawalpindi Bench, and at the time of the incident, he was not at home. Upon receiving the news, he traveled from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

On the other hand, the police have sent his body for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the incident.