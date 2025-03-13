Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Engineer Mirza condemns Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s ‘Nikah Kiss’ at Masjid al-Haram

KARACHI – Star couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tied knot at Grand Mosque in Makkah, and the du0’s public display of affection has everyone talking.

The post-Nikah kiss was captured in media which went viral online, sparking widespread about such practices at sacred Masjid al-Haram.

The couple’s intimate moment was met with criticism from many who believed the kiss in such a sacred space was disrespectful. Amid the debate, Youtuber and scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza addressed the incident on a religious TV show.

In his response, Engineer Mirza condemned the act, calling it inappropriate for Gohar Rasheed to kiss his wife in the outer courtyard of Masjid al-Haram. He was of the view that intimate moments between husband and wife should be kept private and not done publicly, especially in a sacred space like the Masjid al-Haram.

Mirza further asked about setting boundaries for such public displays of affection, cautioning that if such acts were allowed, it could lead to more extreme displays in public places. He urged those who defended the kiss to reflect on the matter in light of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, stressing that Islamic principles place great emphasis on modesty and the protection of a woman’s dignity, often emphasizing the importance of a woman’s veil.

The scholar said Quran and Sunnah outlined guidelines for modesty, urging couples to maintain privacy in their intimate moments, especially in sacred locations.

Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan tie the knot, share picture from Kaaba

