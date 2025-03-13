RAW’s covert operations behind Jaffar Express Attack in Balochistan, claims Sikh for Justice leader

LAHORE – Pakistani armed forces rescued hundreds of hostage taken by BLA militants in remote Balochistan region, as the operation ended with over 20 casualties, and now leader of Sikh for Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannun pointed finger at India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of orchestrating the attack.

Pannun claims that attack is part of New Delhi’s broader covert strategy to destabilise Pakistan and the region.

In his statement, he openly accused Modi led government of waging a secret war against Pakistan, calling on international organizations to take action against Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RAW agents. He further criticized India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using violent tactics to destablsie neighboring countries.

“The attack on Jaffar Express highlights India’s aggressive defense doctrine,” Pannun said, adding that New Delhi seeks to destabilize its neighbors through covert terrorism and cross-border violence. He went on to accuse India of fostering extremism and turning the country into a hub for state-sponsored terrorism.

He urged the international community to impose diplomatic and security sanctions on India’s intelligence operations, warning that failure to act would lead to even more devastating attacks in the future. “The world can no longer ignore India’s secret terrorist activities,” he warned. “If India is not held accountable, its next attack will cause even greater loss of life.”