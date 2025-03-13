Shocking footage goes viral showing BLA militants attacking train and taking hostages

ISLAMABAD – The hijacking of Jaffar Express Train made headlines across the globe as militants of a banned outfit BLA stormed the passenger train, taking hundreds of passengers hostage, and the whole episode ended up with a full-scale operation, that resulted in 21 deaths of civilians.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released disturbing footage showing the moment militants launched an attack and hijacked a train carrying hundreds of passengers on March 11, 2025. The clip, which has been circulating online, shows a blast at the railway track, and what followed was militants taking control of the train and reportedly taking several passengers hostage.

The attack occurred as the train was traveling through a remote region of Bolan, and authorities confirmed that there were over 400 passengers onboard at the time of the hijacking.

Security forces quickly responded to the situation, launching an operation to secure the hostages’ release and bring the attackers to justice. BLA has been known for carrying out attacks in the region, advocating for the independence of Balochistan, and has previously targeted infrastructure and military assets.

Top civil, and military authorities condemned the attack, calling it an act of terror aimed at instilling fear and disrupting peace. Efforts to negotiate with the militants and ensure the safe release of hostages are ongoing.