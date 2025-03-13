Two Holidays announced This Week for Karachi, Sindh: Full details here

KARACHI – The government of Sindh declared public holidays for Hindu community in celebration of the Holi festival.

In a notification issued by Department of Services and General Administration, it was announced that Hindu employees will be get March 13 and 14 Thursday and Friday holidays.

The two-day holidays will be observed across all government, semi-government, and council offices, allowing Hindu community members to celebrate the festival of colors with their families and loved ones.

Sindh government reiterated recognition and respect for cultural and religious observances in the region. The decision is expected to provide the Hindu community with the opportunity to partake in the celebrations of Holi, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, which symbolizes the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.